In Georgia offered to bring Russian tourists free bus from Baku and Yerevan (PHOTO)

The head of the Association of hotels and restaurants of Georgia Shalva Alaverdashvili proposed to run from Baku, Yerevan and Turkish Trabzon free buses to transport Russian tourists to Georgia, to avoid losses in the middle of the season. According to him, representatives of the Association call to Tbilisi hotels and representatives of resort towns with the request to help to find alternative ways to travel to Georgia. In addition, we discuss the possibility to organise Charter flights to and expressed the idea that they Ukraine and Kazakhstan, informs RIA “news”.

Earlier, Alaverdashvili reported that the losses of Georgia from imposing a moratorium on flights to and from Russia to Georgia and back can reach 2.1 billion lari (about $ 750 million). The decision to ban flights was made at the height of the summer season, that did not leave the operators time to restructure the route network. Also there is a risk that the tourists who have bought tickets, will refuse to fly to Georgia because of the negative information background.

Already over the weekend the volume of ticket sales decreased 3.2 times compared to the previous one. The National tourism administration (NTA) of Georgia stated that the suspension of tourist flow from Russia will affect the occupancy of hotels and their income: the Russians account for over 50% of all guests mini-hotels. Now, according to managers, tourists from Russia have begun to cancel reservation for June and subsequent months.

Meanwhile, the government of Armenia stated that the airlines “Armenia”, “Taron-Avia” and Atlantis European Airways “is ready to participate in the settlement between the brotherly peoples of the crisis” and to organize the transportation of passengers between Russia and Georgia.

The Russian foreign Ministry pointed out that one of the reasons of the decree about the prohibition of flights was the statement of the Georgian President, Salome Zurabishvili that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in Tbilisi is to Russia – the “enemy and occupier” of Georgia. Later in an interview with Euronews Zurabishvili said that tourists from Russia should not suffer from the deterioration in relations between the two countries.