In Georgia, the channel started broadcasting ex-TV Director of ‘Rustavi-2’ Nicki Gvaramia (PHOTO)

Channel “Mtavari arch”, whose founder is a former CEO of TV “Rustavi 2” Nika Gvaramia, Monday began broadcasting in Georgia.

“We returned in order to create together with you, independent from censorship and influence of the authorities channel. We are back with the same spirit, with the same attitude. This is a team that you trust, and who never gave up. For this team’s head is on you – the citizens of Georgia are creating the present and the future of this country”, – said the host of the newscast Diane Godoy, opening new air. Her words leads TASS.

The channel employed all those journalists who left the “Rustavi-2” at the end of August after leaving Gvaramia. On “Mtavari arch” also will conduct its transmission and infamous journalist Giorgi Gabunia, a former employee of “Rustavi-2” that on 7 July in the program “PostScript” for more than a minute, using foul language in the address of the Russian leader.

Gvaramia announced the creation of a new channel on August 17. He was the General Director of “Rustavi-2” since 2012. On 18 July, the TV channel fully recovered to its former owner Kibar Khalvashi. Then Gvaramia was fired from the post of Director-General.

Recall, the TV channel “Rustavi-2” appeared in the scandal center after July 7, journalist Giorgi Gabunia, began his author’s program “PS” of abuse against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“First and foremost I want to give a huge Hello to our great friend, the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin”, – started the program the journalist, after that calling the President a “Johnny” and saying a speech, mostly consisting of foul language. During her Gabunia suggested that the President “get out of Georgia with their slaves”, called Putin a “smelly occupier” and rudely mentioned the President’s mother.

After this speech in front of the TV-company was held to protest. The participants pelted the building with brooms, eggs and bottles, demanding to sack the presenter and the resignation of CEO nick Gvaramia.