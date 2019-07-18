In Georgia, the entire beach was rescued about 50 whales. VIDEO
Dozens of beachgoers banded together to save around 50 whales that washed ashore or were dangerously close to shore in Georgia. Three animals died.
Tuesday on the island of Saint Simons about 50 whales a few times, threw on the shore, reads the statement of the Department of natural resources Georgia.
Without waiting for rescuers, concerned citizens organized a makeshift rescue operation, throwing the whales back into the sea.
The rescue attempt took a 15-minute video, after which a local resident posted it on Facebook. On it, dozens of people of different ages safely returned to the whale in the water.
“It’s so sad,” said McCoy in the video . They will die without help.”
Many of the animals were successfully returned back into the water, but three of the whales died. “The remaining whales were last seen floating,” — said in the Department.
The cause of death of three whales is not yet installed. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
At the press conference noted that “in Georgia, this happens very rarely”.
“These animals must be 100 miles or more off our coast,” — said in the Department. “So something went wrong with the pilot whales”.
Members of the public should not try to help the whales, as they are usually after they get sick or injured, but in this case, beach lovers did the right thing.