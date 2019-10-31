In Georgia, the hackers broke into the website of the head of state and “announced” Saakashvili President
Also had been hacked and the site of the head of state, where on the morning of October 28, posted a photo of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili says “I’ll be back”, which translates as “I will return.” We will remind, the acting President of Georgia for a year is Salome Zurabishvili.
After the incident, the law enforcers opened a criminal case over unauthorized penetration into a computer system and attacks on computer data or a computer system, according to the Ministry of internal Affairs of Georgia.
So far not a single cybergroove has claimed responsibility for the incident. We will remind, last year hackers cracked the new website of the Ministry of energy and coal of Ukraine and encrypt the information. The cybercriminals demanded a 0.1 bitcoin for data recovery, that is about 900 dollars at the current exchange rate.