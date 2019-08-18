In Germany a motorist with a vacuum cleaner I burned down your car
Case from the category of “never do this” has occurred today in Germany.
55-year-old woman lost the car after together with the attendant at a gas station tried to pump the fuel from the tank of his Volkswagen Passat with a vacuum cleaner. As a result, the vacuum cleaner and the car caught fire.
Unusual fire occurred in Eschborn (Germany), West of Frankfurt. Woman accidentally filled the car with turbodiesel engine with gasoline and decided to correct the mistake, pump out the fuel.
Method canisters and hose, it was probably unknown, or she was afraid to swallowed toxic fuel. In the end, for pumping petrol, she chose a vacuum cleaner.
One of the workers refilling volunteered to help the woman and obligingly pushed the Passat to the vacuum station. Then, the entertainer has put into the tank a garden hose, connected it to the vacuum cleaner and gave the heat.
The flames flared. New Volkswagen Passat in the station wagon was burned.
Arrived at the emergency firefighters were unable to save the car, but not allowed to light up the entire gas station. The amount of damage amounted to more than 30 million euros (2.2 million rubles).
A helpful gas station employee, who, it turns out, was only 20 years old, suffered minor burns. The woman escaped with only the loss of the car.
Why is it not necessary to do? Because a vacuum cleaner is not designed for vacuuming large amounts of any liquids except a little moisture, hiding under the rug of the cabin.
Besides, it is able to ignite the fuel and its vapours, passing it through your motor.