In Germany burned the train with hundreds of football fans (photos, video)

| October 20, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments

В Германии горел поезд с сотнями футбольных фанатов (фото, видео)

Hundreds of fans of the German “Freiburg” will remember returning home after the away match of the championship of Germany against the Berlin “Union” in which their Pets have been defeated (0:2).

The train, which were about 700 passengers, including the fans, caught fire at Berlin station, Bellevue, reports “Bild”.

В Германии горел поезд с сотнями футбольных фанатов (фото, видео)

Ignition happened in the car at the front of the composition. The passengers were evacuated. Three people got carbon monoxide poisoning and was taken to the hospital. As the representative of the fire service, one car of a train completely burned.

Photo bild. de, Spreepicture

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

About The Author

magictr