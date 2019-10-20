In Germany burned the train with hundreds of football fans (photos, video)
Hundreds of fans of the German “Freiburg” will remember returning home after the away match of the championship of Germany against the Berlin “Union” in which their Pets have been defeated (0:2).
The train, which were about 700 passengers, including the fans, caught fire at Berlin station, Bellevue, reports “Bild”.
Ignition happened in the car at the front of the composition. The passengers were evacuated. Three people got carbon monoxide poisoning and was taken to the hospital. As the representative of the fire service, one car of a train completely burned.
