In Germany condemned the actions of the Kremlin against Navalny and other protesters in Russia
Minister of state for European Affairs at the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Germany, Michael Roth has strongly condemned the actions of the police during the rally in support of independent candidates in Moscow. He stated this in his Twitter.
The suppression of protests in Russia Mouth called a setback for democracy.
“Brutal violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow is a blow to democracy and the rule of law. Thus the Russian leadership ignores the principles upon which it must be committed as a member of the Council of Europe and the OSCE”, — wrote the Minister.
Recall that in the Russian capital Moscow on Saturday, July 27, during a protest near city hall against non-admission of opposition candidates in the elections to the Moscow city Duma was detained by 1371 people.
The Ministry of foreign Affairs condemned the violence against participants of peaceful protest action on July 27 in Moscow and called on European and Euro-Atlantic community to strongly condemn the actions of the Russian authorities.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who on 24 July arrested and imprisoned for 30 days, transferred from the detention center in the Moscow clinical hospital named Vinogradov diagnosis of “acute allergic reaction”. Policy doctors believe that it could poison any chemical substance.
