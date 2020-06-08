In Germany detained a Russian DJ in USA he is accused of money laundering in the darknet
The German police detained a Russian musician and DJ Denis Kaznacheev, living in Berlin. The message on it appeared on 7 June on his page in Facebook. Assumes that the record is published by the friends Kaznacheeva. This writes Meduza.
The report said that Kaznacheeva was arrested at the request of the U.S. Department of justice. In the United States, as alleged, he is accused of money laundering and fraud on the darknet.
Treasurers arrested on a warrant issued in December 2019 by the court of one of the 24 counties of Maryland, reports TASS citing a source familiar with the case. According to him, the DJ is accused of laundering more than one million dollars on the darknet in 2010-2020. Treasurers denies guilt. He stated that in the specified data not associated with it.
Friends Kaznacheeva admitted that the personal data of the musician could steal scammers. Friends of the DJ have created a donation page for the portal GoFundMe to pay his legal fees, as well as a petition in support of it.
According to open sources, Denis Kaznacheev was born in 1983 in Tashtagol, the Kemerovo region. He plays electronic music under the aliases Guttersnipe and Cast. On his page on SoundCloud and signed by over six thousand people.
