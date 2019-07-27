In Germany endangered earthworms: 40% of all species living there die out, the rest went to 7-m depth (PHOTO)

Loading...

In Germany, under the threat of extinction turned out to be earthworms. 40% of all living there are 46 species become extinct due to the reduction of green areas, due to the spread of monocultures, due to the too frequent tillage and excessive use of manure as fertilizer and use of toxic pesticides, which in Russia are dying other fauna – bees.

In many States of Germany currently is home to only three or four species of earthworms, writes Deutsche Welle, citing DPA news Agency.

In addition, this year due to prolonged heat waves and drought even after rainfall earthworms in Germany prefer not to crawl on the surface. As noted in the German environmental organization NABU, in such weather periods, the worms remain in the deeper layers of the soil – some are buried in 7-meter depth.

Earthworms play a very important role in the ecosystem as a whole, as, in particular, they loosen and fertilize the soil. One of the indicators reduce the number of earthworms is to reduce the population of blackbirds, they are a key food for growing Chicks.