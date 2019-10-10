In Germany Galadari broken record (video)
Serge Gnabry
On the eve of the Dortmund at the stadium “Signal Iduna Park” Germany was unable to keep the advantage of 2 goals in a friendly match against Argentina 2:2.
One of the authors of the goals against the Argentines became Serge Gnabry opened on 16-th minute the score in the match, elegantly beating on the “patch” as many as four opponents. Thus, the Bayern midfielder has established new achievement Germany, according to Twitter B/R Football.
24-year-old in 11 matches scored 10 goals, beating Miroslav Klose.
At the time Klose took 13 matches in order to conquer the mark of 10 goals for the German national team.
Add that Gnabry scored in the fourth match for team Germany in a row.
Recall that Gnabry was named the best player of the second week of the current season’s Champions League by UEFA after grabbing a poker in the away match, Bayern vs Tottenham (7:2).
Germany currently tops along with team Northern Ireland group C selection Euro 2020. Their next match Joachim Loew’s men will hold on October 13 on the road against Estonia.
