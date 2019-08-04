In Germany have found a justification of the usefulness of beer

Beer helps the body avoid some dangerous diseases.

В Германии нашли обоснование полезности пива

German scientists from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, spoke about the benefits of beer. The study experts found that beer is xanthohumol and ISO-alpha-bitter acid.

These compounds reduce the risk of development of the person of fatty liver. Also using substances can reduce inflammation.

The acids contained in beer are good for glucose metabolism. The use of intoxicating drink helps to cope with excess weight.
For the positive effects of beer on the body doctors recommend to consume it in moderation, because large doses of drink can harm the body.

In addition, doctors are advised not to eat salty snacks with beer, so you can gain extra pounds.

