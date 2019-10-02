In Germany on the site of the concentration camp Buchenwald began the search for Nazi tunnels with treasures: there may be ‘the amber room’ (PHOTOS)

On the territory of the Buchenwald memorial, near Weimar in Thuringia, on Tuesday, October 1, began the search for tunnels dug by prisoners in the spring of 1945 on the orders of the SS.

Two of these blasted tunnels used by the Nazis to store stolen goods, was discovered in the spring of 1945 by American soldiers. Then for export was found in the tunnels of the values Americans took nine trucks. Now the German experts believe that these blasted tunnels in the vicinity of the camp area quarries could be more. Published in 1990-e years the dungeon marked with eight unknown bunkers. It is possible that one of them can be stored the famous “Amber room”.

Excavations began in two places in 2018 under a layer of earth was discovered some hollow space.

The Buchenwald concentration camp was established by Nazis in 1937 in the territory, which were known to lovers of unspoiled nature and Hiking. In fact there was a Spa where people came to breathe in the clean forest air. But soon this place turned into the largest death camp. The prisoners, who were deported here from all over Europe, first traveled from Weimar to Buchenwald on foot. 10 kilometers they drove along the road to kill in the end. Eventually, there appeared the railroad, which was built by the prisoners themselves.

In February 1945 Buchenwald contained 112 thousand prisoners. And in total through the camp held about 250 thousand people from all European countries. According to various estimates, up to 65 thousand prisoners of Buchenwald were murdered, died from starvation, overwork and medical experiments on them.

11 April 1945 the camp was liberated by the American army, and found two blown tunnel with the loot values.

According to the German broadcasting company MDR, excavations in the quarries of Buchenwald are held under the supervision of the Department for the study and protection of archaeological monuments of the Federal land of Thuringia. On the eve there was held the preparatory work and set up a working site. And on Tuesday arrived at the scene excavator, which began dredging with the prospective storage sites of the Nazi treasure.

History of the Amber room

This room was donated by the king of Prussia Friedrich Wilhelm I to the Russian Tsar in exchange for grenadiers and a large group of military specialists and scientists, who turned out later in the military Academy of Potsdam. The room was one of the most magnificent works of art of the XVIII century. This 52 square meters of panels, made of three shades of amber, 565 decorated with heavy chandeliers, mirrors, mosaics and the two tons of gold.

In 1941 the Wehrmacht soldiers were taken Amber room of the Royal residence and brought her to the castle of Koenigsberg. In 1945, her traces were lost. A Soviet Commission of inquiry, headed by historian-critic Alexander Brusov, came to the conclusion that the Amber room burned under the bombs in 1945.

But in 2000, Germany gave Russia fragments of the true Amber room. This mosaic was seized three years earlier from a certain notary, to whom it was transferred for temporary possession of a German officer involved in the removal of treasures from Tsarskoye Selo.

The search for the missing Amber room is still going on. Some experts believe that it may be in tonella under the Cave of the Prince (the Ore mountains) near the town of Hartenstein near Dresden in the South of Saxony, others believe that it was hidden in the abandoned mines in Silesia, and others prove that she is buried in the Northern part of Jutland (Denmark). The amber room also in the catacombs in Kaliningrad and in the US, where it is one of the many versions could send in payment of lend-lease.

Now in Tsarskoye Selo you can see the exact copy of the Amber room, stolen during the war. The restorers recreated it from photos and descriptions. Work lasted 23 years and ended in 2003. Restoration cost 11.35 million dollars. To create the decoration of the room was used six tons of amber from the Kaliningrad fields.