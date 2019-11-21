In Germany put up for auction belonged to the Hitler thing: the Jews are asked to cancel the bid
November 21 in Germany, the auction, which will be sold personal belongings of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun, which caused a sharp protest of the European Jewish Association. About it writes BBC.
Among the auction lots — cylinder Hitler (an initial value of 50 million euros ($55 423)), autobiography Mein Kampf in a silver cover, black cocktail dress of Eva Braun and her personal seal.
The European Jewish Association, asked the organizers of the auction — based in the Munich auction house Hermann Historica — to cancel the auction.
“Blood-soaked things”
Director General of the Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin stated that it is impossible to earn things, metaphorically blood-soaked, especially in Germany.
Rabbi Margolin believes that the auctioned items do not represent a great historical value and will eventually be acquired by those who to this day supports Nazi ideology.
“I know what to buy and sell items that belonged to the Nazis, not against the law, — said the head of European Jewish organizations. — It is not a legal request, but human. You’re doing it wrong”.
“Verified buyers”
Auction organizers denied accusations of immorality of the auction, stating that they tried to examine the profiles of their customers to none of them were neo-Nazis.
“Most buyers are national and international museums, research centers, and several famous collectors,” — said the owner of Hermann Historica of Bernhard Pacher.
Just put up for auction more than 147 items that belonged to the leaders of Nazi Germany, including a letter to Hitler, a silver cigarette case and a lease of an apartment in Munich.