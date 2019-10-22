The German government does not consider the mass death of the population of the USSR in 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people, said the state Minister of the German foreign Ministry, Michael Roth. His words leads RIA “Novosti”.

In response to a petition to the Bundestag to recognize the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people caused by the actions of the Soviet regime, the Mouth called the events of that “horrific catastrophe that has led to millions of deaths.” However, he added that it is necessary to distinguish between political and international legal assessment. Roth explained that the definition of genocide emerged in international law only since 1948 and the events that occurred earlier, can hardly be described as genocide.

The authorities of Ukraine declared a “famine” genocide and an act of “totalitarian terror” against the Ukrainians and seek from the world community recognition of this. It has even served as an occasion to bring against fleeing of the President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych a criminal case. In his case, the Ukrainian police called the lack of recognition of the famine as “abuse of power”.

In Russia actions of Kiev are perceived as trying to “politicize history,” pointing out that the 1932-1933 famine embraced not only Ukraine, but all the main grain regions of the USSR, including the North Caucasus, Lower and middle Volga region, a considerable part of the Central Chernozem region, Kazakhstan, Western Siberia, southern Urals. Then, according to various estimates, killed from 7 to 8 million people of different nationalities, of which 3-3. 5 million – in Ukraine, 2 million in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, 2-2,5 million in the RSFSR.

The foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation in 2015, said that the Ukrainian authorities, focusing only on the repression of the Soviet regime and the Holodomor, “trying to erase the memory of millions of Ukrainians pages the true history of Ukraine XX century, its progressive development in the Soviet Union.”