In Germany, schnitzel cooked weight 1208 kg. It’s a world record

September 20, 2019

В Германии приготовили шницель весом 1208 кг. Это мировой рекорд

On Sunday in German Mengkofen broke the world record by preparing the biggest schnitzel in the world, weighing 1208 kg.

Thousands of spectators came to watch as a giant pork chop was made from 400 pieces of meat, 4,000 eggs and 250 kg of bread crumbs, everything is ready in 14 thousand liters of oil. The last record was also set in Mangotini in 2011, then the dish is weighed 550 kg.

www.ukrnews24.net

