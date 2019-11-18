In Germany selling unusual convertible Delahaye
This particular model Delahaye for a summer vacation was for sale in Germany.
On Mobile.de posted an ad to sell a very unusual car. Note that the Delahaye company was founded in 1894 by Emil Delheim and was active until 1954.
The car Delahaye, which was put up for sale was built by specialist MB SL Technik. A large part of the appearance of the machines were overlays of lightweight aluminum, treated in a special way. However the most attract attention to themselves unusual pads on front and rear wheels, which creates the unique look of this convertible. Also interesting is the fact that the vehicle is painted in the color Rosso Corsa from the Ferrari palette.
The movement of the convertible is a 5.6-liter V8 with a return of 230 HP, but the feature of this car is not in the technical equipment, and its exotic appearance.
Salon Delahaye minimalistic. The interior is upholstered in black leather with red stitching, and most of the dashboard is made of aluminum. The car has a very high cost. For this model please 126 512 USD