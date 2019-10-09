In Germany, the most important Jewish holiday, the unknown opened fire near the synagogue
In the German city of Halle an unknown person threw a hand grenade opened fire in a Jewish cemetery near the synagogue. At least two people were killed, there are wounded.
Armed with a gun, the criminals fled by car. Conducted their searches. According to some reports, one person was detained.
The tragedy occurred during the celebration of Yom Kippur the most important Jewish holiday.
Residents asked not to go outside for security reasons. Halle main station is closed due to the investigation.
