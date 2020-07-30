In Germany, the share of “green energy” for the first time exceeded 50%
Wind turbines will in the German city of Landau
The record was partly due to the weakening economy on the background of the pandemic, which led to a reduction in the need of industrial enterprises in electricity.
In Germany in the first six months of 2020 “green energy” for the first time provided more than half of the electricity used in the country is 50.2%. This is evidenced by preliminary data of the Federal Association of enterprises of energy and water (BDEW) published on Thursday, July 30.
Previously, similar data was published by Federal office for the protection of the environment, citing data “about 50%”.
For the first six months in the country was used 272 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, approximately 26 billion kilowatt-hours (or 5.7%) lower than in the same period last year. BDEW analysts believe that the reason for this was primarily the weakening economy on the background of the pandemic, which led to a reduction in the need of industrial enterprises in electricity.
This is not the first record of “green energy” by 2020. In the first quarter of the year, renewable energy was first produced in Germany more electricity than traditional – 51,2%.
Earlier it was reported that the EU “green” energy for the first time surpassed fossil fuels in the first half of the year. In just solar and wind accounted for a record share of 21% of the total generation of electricity in Europe.
It also became known that in 2019 green energy overtook nuclear in terms of production in the world.
Source: Russian service of Deutsche Welle
korrespondent.net