In Germany there was a scandal with a fan of fighters of “DNR”: the network has got video
In the town of Ulm in Germany have noticed the man who walked around in a t-shirt with the flag of the so-called “DNR”. About it reports “XC Kharkov”, without specifying who sent video from the scene of the incident.
People who noticed an adept of terrorists “DNR” (perhaps it was our compatriots) in the store of Penny, called the police, but the local cops offered to come to the station and write a statement.
It turned out that “Amateur DNI” — a citizen of Bosnia. Then, concerned tourists have forced the Bosnian to take his shirt off tried to take it away.
“He left the store and tried to call the police. Police worked about like we had come to the station and write a statement. As they said, they are citizens of Bosnia and fell into the cold. Well, in the cold, forced to remove this rag, I tried to take it at the first opportunity fast sh…”, that’s what eyewitnesses describe the “dispute” with adept terrorists.
In the end, the man left the scene of the incident, but the shirt still removed and wrapped his hand.
with the image of the eagle. And in the occupied city creative festival of young workers, the participants and the organizers made a real Orgy in the style of “Republic”, advertising symbols of terrorists.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter