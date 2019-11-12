In great shape: 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth filmed riding on horseback (photo)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, which is April 21 this year celebrated its 93 anniversary, not even thinking of abdication from the throne, continuing to perform their official duties. Her Majesty, despite its venerable age, is not only lucid, but also in non-physical form, which can be the envy of people half her age.
So, Elizabeth II once again surprised his subjects with horseback riding. The Queen was photographed riding a black horse-the British heavy horse breed the Shire in the territory of Windsor castle. Photos of the Queen, who was accompanied by her chief groom Terry Pendry in the traditional uniform, was published by the Daily Mail. Monarch for the convenience of wearing pants and boots, and a dark blue Cape, a headscarf, gloves and sunglasses.
Elizabeth goes riding since the age of four and can not refuse this pleasure. Her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip, who came out of “retirement” two years ago, and is not a company wife to official events, there is no risk to sit on a horse, but often personally drives a horse-drawn carriage.
