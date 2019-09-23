In Greece detained Syrian migrants posing as the volleyball team from Ukraine
Greek police have arrested ten Syrian migrants without documents, posing as the volleyball team from Ukraine, according to the sportarena, Recalling comekathimerini.com.
The migrants were detained at the airport of Athens. The police found that their Ukrainian passports either stolen or lost by someone else.
The Syrians were dressed in identical tracksuits with them as they had sports bags and volleyballs.
The migrants were taken to the investigation magistrate, where they will be charged with attempt of illegal exit from the country using stolen or lost documents.