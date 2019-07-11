In Greece, due to a severe storm killed tourists
Wednesday, July 10, a strong storm hit the North-Eastern part of Greece. Affected area of Halkidiki. Greek broadcaster ERT said of the six victims. These include five foreign tourists.
Father and son from Russia was killed by a falling tree. The tragedy occurred near the hotel in the village of NEA Potidea. A couple from the Czech Republic was in his trailer, when he hit a storm. A strong gust of wind overturned the trailer, people died. In NEA Plagia died woman from Romania. Fell on her part torn by the wind of the roof of the restaurant.
The online edition of Protothema reports about dozens of wounded. People hospitalized. They provide health care. The number of victims is specified.
A storm of hail and Gale-force winds replaced the prevailing in Greece in 40 degree heat. The same changes of weather occurred in the North of Spain, the South of France, Italy and several Balkan countries.
