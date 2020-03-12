In Greece, lit the fire of the Olympic games-2020
Thursday, March 12, on the Greek mount Olympus, the ceremony of lighting the sacred Olympic flame. This was reported by the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
According to tradition, the torch was lit from the sun’s rays using a special mirror. The ceremony was attended by several hundred people.
IOC President Thomas Bach, the President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos and representatives of the organizing Committee Tokyo 2020 joined the lighting ceremony, showing their unified support for the Games.
In his speech at the ceremony of lighting the Olympic flame, Bach also praised the organizing Committee.
“Our Japanese friends interpretiruya noble mission of the Olympic games in an extraordinary manner. Japan will demonstrate its pioneering innovation and boundless creative energy in relation to sustainability, technology and people-centred growth,” said the IOC President.
The audience was forbidden to attend the event due to the coronavirus, and the journalists were able to watch the ceremony from afar only.
Before March 19, the Olympic torch relay will pass through the territory of Greece, after which he will give to the representatives of the organizing Committee of the Games in Tokyo.
Recall that recently in mass media there was information that because of the spread of coronavirus in the 2020 Olympics can transfer or spend without spectators.