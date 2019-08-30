In Greenland ready to break with Denmark and join US
Member of the Greenland Parliament from the centrist party “Nairac” Pele Broberg stated that the residents of the island should consider the proposal of the President of the United States Donald trump about buying Greenland. About it writes RBC.
Broberg believes that such a deal eventually will give the full independence of Greenland.
“Despite the fact that Denmark passes dated 1953 UN document on the abolition of the colonies, it certainly puts Greenland in the center of attention all over the world. And we, not Denmark, need to decide whether we believe that the time has come for independence to a greater or lesser extent. Now the United States has officially provided the defense of our country”, — said the politician.
According to him, earlier Greenland refused to be part of the European Union, and now it’s time to abandon the “Danish national community”.
Broberg believes that the next step should be a clear signal to the US authorities that the island authorities would like to establish a dialogue with them on future cooperation with Washington. He said that first and foremost we are talking about military and economic support from the States.
In addition, the politician stated that the US is prepared annually to support the economy of Greenland four billion Danish kroner (about $600 million).
“Now our people first before choosing. We have a real alternative to the Danish subsidies,” he said.
Broberg added that currently Greenland is actually defending the US, not Denmark, and they will be able to continue to do this after purchasing the island’s independence. We are talking about a U.S. air force base on the island in Tula — the most Northern of all American.
“For permission to include [military] base in Greenland, they the United States will support us four billion crowns,” said the Deputy, noting that the people of Greenland need to engage in dialogue with Washington directly, and not to allow themselves to manage Denmark.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- 16 Aug trump expressed interest in buying Greenland, part of Denmark as an Autonomous territory.
- Denmark stated that it did not intend to sell the island. In response, the U.S. leader canceled a scheduled visit to Copenhagen.
- Why Trump took Greenland, and how much it offered.