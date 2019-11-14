In high school in southern California was shot: there are victims
In high school in the city of Santa CLARITA (CA) shooting occurred. One student died and several were injured.
The shooting occurred on Thursday morning, November 14, at the Saugus High School, about 30 miles (48 km) Northwest of Los Angeles. This writes CNN, citing the County Sheriff’s Department in Los Angeles.
Five victims were taken to Henry Mayo Hospital. Of them two people were in critical condition.
After the publication of Fox News reported that one student died.
The footage shows rescuers who out of school have taken out on gurneys at least three people. Other footage shows how large groups of people, accompanied by a group of capture has been out of the school building.
As a precaution closed all schools in the district.
At the scene found the weapon. It was not immediately clear whether there was shooting inside the school building, on school grounds or near the school. Also it was not immediately clear what time the shooting occurred, but the Lieutenant from the fire Department said that school started at 6:55.
Saugus High School has 2400 students.
Who was the suspect
First, police searched for a man of Asian appearance in black clothes.
“If you live in the neighborhood somewhere near Saugus High, please close the door and stay inside. If you see in the yards of a male suspect in dark clothing, call 911,” reads the message of the Sheriff’s Department on Twitter.
After a while, the Sheriff has issued a message stating that the suspect is in custody in the hospital. It was them 15-the summer pupil of Saugus High School.
A White house spokesman Judd Deere said that President Donald trump is watching reports of the shooting at the high school. “The white house encourages anyone who is in the area, to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders,” — said in a statement.