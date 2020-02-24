In his debut match for his new club NBA Ukrainian Laziness almost got in a fight (video)
February 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Alex Laziness
In his first match for the “Sacramento kings” Alex Laziness almost got in a fight.
In the match against “Los Angeles clippers” (112:103) Ukrainian center had an argument with striker Montresor by Harrell.
The incident occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Note that for the incident players punished with technical fouls.
Alex just spent 16 minutes, scored 3 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Highlights of the match: