In Hong Kong, a new anti-government protest in the city center (PHOTOS)

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents gathered on Sunday for a new anti-government protest in the city centre. It runs with the permission of the authorities and is organized, reports TASS with reference to local television. The Russian foreign Ministry recommended to the tourists to avoid crowded places.

The March started from Victoria Park, and originally was supposed to end at the Supreme court in the area of Admiralty, where the focus of a key administrative building. However, law enforcement agencies for security reasons, demanded to shorten the route to the subway station WAN Chai in the same quarter.

However, it is possible that some of the demonstrators try to break through to the government complex or the headquarters of the police. Around these buildings set high plastic barriers filled with water.

The guards also pre-cleaned sidewalks with metal fence posts and bus stops that can be used by demonstrators for the erection of barricades.

On Saturday in the city center held another procession with the participation of Pro-Chinese forces, which gathered tens of thousands of people. They condemned the recent riots, calling for the speedy normalization of the situation in this special administrative region.

In a late Friday evening in one of the industrial buildings in the district Qiong Wang (MTR), the Hong Kong police in anticipation of the next mass protests during the RAID were seized, the largest in the history of the city, the batch of explosives TATP (triperoxide acetone), also known as “mother of Satan”, for possession of explosives, one person was arrested, said the police.

While not reported, what have the protesters discovered the explosives and are generally.

A few weeks ago the city broke out in mass protests against the local authorities initiated the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation.

Opposition supporters are afraid that the innovation can be applied not only to defendants in criminal and corruption cases, but human rights defenders and poses a threat to democratic freedom in this Autonomous territory with special status.

Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam announced the decision to withdraw the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of protests.

Last week, the protests have assumed an aggressive character, when a demonstration in the area Satini has evolved into a major clash between police and protesters. In the 13 policemen were hospitalized, two of them lost fingers, 47 people were arrested for offences including unlawful Assembly, assaulting law enforcement officers, impediments to the execution by police of their duties, possession of weapons for an attack.