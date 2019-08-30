In Hong Kong arrested three leaders of the protests (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In Hong Kong on August 30 were detained activists of the party “Demosite” Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, they are accused of organization, participation and calls for participation in illegal gatherings, said the police. This writes the South China Morning Post.

Presented to both of the charges relate to the siege of the police Department on 21 June a crowd of thousands. The publication notes that both activists were among the leaders of the Occupy protests 2014.

August 29, police arrested a supporter of the independence of Hong Kong Andy Chan. He was suspected of assaulting a police officer. He was detained at the airport before flying to Tokyo. Previously, he was head of the now-banned in the city of the National party of Hong Kong.

After reports of arrests of activists, it became known that planned on August 31, a large-scale protest is cancelled. It is organized by the Front for civil rights of man – were going to stage a rally and March in memory of the attempt by Beijing five years ago to spend in Hong Kong’s electoral reform, which in the end, the Hong Kong rejected.

First, this action refused to agree to the police, then rejected the appeal of the organizers for this failure. In the end, the representatives of the front said on Friday that they have no choice and they are forced to cancel the event, otherwise will not be able to guarantee security for its members, the AP reports. Will there be attempts to carry out uncoordinated action, unclear.

The protests at the weekend, Hong Kong residents have satisfied the 12th week in a row. Residents are protesting against local authorities initiated the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation.

Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam took the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of anti-government protests.

Initially they demanded that the Hong Kong authorities did not accept the bill authorizing the extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China. Then, when the Hong Kong authorities have postponed discussion of the bill indefinitely, the requirements were added and others. In particular, the protesters demand the resignation of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam and the investigation of the use of force by the police. Protest leaders, meanwhile, said about the threats they receive via email and social networks.