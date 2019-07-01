In Hong Kong, the protesters seized the Parliament (photo, video)
Monday, July 1 mass protests in Hong Kong entered a new phase. Protesters managed to break into the building of the legislative Assembly, which also meets the local government. Demonstrators armed with rebar and road signs, according to Reuters.
On the first day of July marks the anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong by Britain to China. Traditionally, at the exhibition center held a flag-raising ceremony. It tried to disrupt the protesters in the morning. But the police met them with tear gas and batons.
This has infuriated demonstrators. They marched towards the legislative Assembly.
Police their hard actions explained by the fact that the protesters used against the guards “unknown liquid”. In the 13 police officers were taken to the hospital. Some of them have difficulty breathing.
The police warned that if the protesters try to break into legislative building, they will be given a decisive rebuff. And those who still manage to make it, will be immediately arrested.
A small group of demonstrators broke the glass doors of Parliament with a metal truck. But when you do get inside they failed — was prevented by a metal door. At its opening it took a few hours. When it swung open, protesters “poured in a large stream”. They began to destroy the furniture, break the inner door, paint wall paint. The police suddenly no retaliatory action is not taken.
It is reported that the crowd of protesters coming and going from the building of the legislative Assembly. They move freely. Nobody interferes. It is reported that inside the protesters ransacked and placed on a podium the flag of colonial times, when Hong Kong was ruled by great Britain.
What the demonstrators achieve? As already reported “FACTS”, mass protests in Hong Kong began because of the fact that the legislature had intended to adopt the bill on extradition. The document would allow Hong Kong authorities to extradite those suspected of committing certain crimes Beijing, Taiwan and Macau.
Demonstrators forced the Hong Kong authorities to postpone the consideration of the bill. However, this concession did not satisfy the people. They are now demanding the immediate resignation of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam and absolute rejection of the bill on extradition.
Photo Getty Images
