In Hong Kong, the traffic chaos, police fired tear gas at protesters attacked people with sticks (PHOTO)

A group of men armed with bamboo sticks, on Monday evening attacked demonstrators in the area of North point on Hong Kong island. This was reported by the newspaper The South China Morning Post.

Some time after the fight of radical activists took to breaking Windows in a residential building, which, in their opinion, could hide the part of the attackers. Residents of the house joined with them in a verbal argument.

Two weeks ago in the suburban district of Yuen long was like a mass brawl with the beating of Pro-democracy activists, a large group is unknown. Hundreds of armed with sticks and men in white shirts at the metro station Yuen Long attacked the black-clad demonstrators returning from a rally from the city centre. The police arrived to the scene just after 35 minutes, when the attackers had already fled. As a result of collisions 45 people were injured, reports TASS.

Dissatisfaction with the actions of demonstrators and show motorists that are stuck in traffic because of blocked streets and tunnels. Some drivers attempted to break through the protesters erected barricades, rammed the boom.

At the present time in different parts of the city continue protests. The participants precipitated a number of police stations, pelting them with stones and eggs. Marked the arson of garbage cans. Police repeatedly used to disperse the gathered tear times. Have been arrested at least 82 people in a residential area of tin Shui WAN and nine other instigators of the riots in the block of Wong tai Sin in mainland cities.

Also in the district of tin Shui WAN security forces used tear gas to disperse a group of demonstrators who tried to besiege a police station. Anti-government activists and representatives of feminist organizations gathered to protest against the brutal treatment by police officers of a woman who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement officer. Not allowing the crowd to get closer to the police station, the guards dispersed the crowd, detaining several radicals, throwing stones and eggs.

Over the last almost two months of protests Hong Kong police arrested more than 500 radical activists. It on a press-conferences were reported by the representative of the press service of police senior superintendent kun Vincen.

According to her, the detainees are suspected of participation in illegal gatherings, riots, attacks on police and possession of weapons.

“A total of 9 June the guards a thousand times was used against the demonstrators with tear times, 160 times rubber bullets and 150 – sponge grenades,” – said the officer. She also noted that during this period, 139 police officers were injured in the clashes, two of them remain in hospitals with serious injuries. All, according to doctors, the hospital has asked more than 460 victims.

On Monday, Hong Kong was gripped by a new wave of demonstrations amid calls by opposition forces for a General strike. Police repeatedly used to disperse the audience with tear gas, including in the Central district of Admiralty, where the government complex.

Protests take place in various, including residential areas of the city, their members have violated the public transport, metro, blocked a number of roads and tunnels, barricades.

On the morning of radical activists started blocking the doors in subway trains, to press a “panic” call button in the cars. It broke several branches. Also received information about the fault of high-speed trains to the airport, passengers are advised to get there by taxi.

In the Central areas of the city because of the risk of riots closed many outlets, including the three-storey Apple store in the area of Causeway Bay. The strike was joined by several dozen employees of the local “Disneyland” gathered in front of the entrance to the Park.

Opposition forces called on Hong Kong people to join the mass strike on Monday. Authorities warned that the unrest could have a negative impact on the economy of the city. The Hong Kong stock exchange has already reacted to the fall in the index is “Han” sen 2% in first minutes of trading.

More than 200 flights canceled Monday at Hong Kong international airport amid a large-scale anti-government strike. It was joined including air traffic controllers – third of the total headcount.

Now in the air port uses only one of the two runways. At check-in counters has accumulated a large number of passengers. Disrupted the movement of high-speed trains to the airport.

The cancellations mostly concerns local airlines Cathay Pacific, Cathay and Hong Kong Dragon Airlines to Asian destinations. The plane “Aeroflot” flew to Moscow on schedule.

Shares of Hong Kong’s largest carrier Cathay Pacific on the local stock exchange fell by 4%.

A few weeks ago in Hong Kong, mass protests broke out against the initiated by the local authorities of the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation. Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam announced the decision to withdraw the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of anti-government protests.

On Monday in his speech to the reporters, she ruled out the possibility that he would resign, which require many of the demonstrators, and did not offer anything concrete to resolve the crisis. At the same time, Lam said that in Hong Kong there is a dangerous situation.

“Hong Kong was considered the safest city in the world. But a series of radical actions put him in a dangerous situation,” she stated. Carrie Lam said that some protesters threw in law enforcement bricks and Molotov cocktails besieged police stations, blocked the transport.

“Some people threw into the sea the national flag, others call for revolution. Such actions pose a threat to the principle of “one country, two systems, the prosperity and the economy of Hong Kong,” she said.

Refusing to resign, Carrie Lam noted that she and her colleagues are responsible to 7.5 million residents of this special administrative region. She urged all to put aside differences and work for the rapid restoration of public order.

Meanwhile on Tuesday in Beijing it is planned a press-conference of the office of the PRC state Council on Affairs of Hong Kong and Macau, which will be made new statements on the present situation.