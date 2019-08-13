In Hong Kong there are new unauthorized protest (PHOTO)

Loading...

Thousands of demonstrators gathered on Sunday at the new unauthorized protest in the district of sham Shui Po in the mainland of Hong Kong, as well as in the area of Causeway Bay on Hong Kong island.

The protesters behaved peacefully and did not commit the radical antics, reports TASS with reference to local television. The police has so far refrained from overclocking, but usually she goes to take decisive action toward evening.

Similar protests took place in the city on Saturday, but large-scale riots, except for isolated skirmishes, managed to escape. At least 16 demonstrators were arrested.

Commenting on the developments, the superintendent of the local police, Louis Lau accused the activists that many of them “armed” powerful laser pointers, which are trying to blind law enforcement. For the last time at least nine officers have sought medical help ophthalmologists.

Lau warned that such illegal actions “will be regarded as attacks on police officers in the performance”.

Meanwhile, the third day in a row continues a demonstration at the international airport Chek lap Kok on Hong Kong Lantau island. Gathered in the arrivals hall Pro-democracy activists in black shirts chanted slogans, but in General, behave calmly and not try to disrupt the work of the air Harbor.

Former British colony Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997. One of the conditions of the transfer agreement was the principle of “one country, two systems”. Activists believe that they are gradually deprived of democratic rights and autonomy.

More than two months ago the city broke out in mass protests against the local authorities initiated the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation. Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam took the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of anti-government protests.

August 5 in the city, there were large-scale protests: police 800 times used tear gas to disperse groups of protesters in different areas. They blocked roads, disrupted public transport, besieging police stations.