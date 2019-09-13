In honor of Bianchi Andreescu will be a parade and town festival (PHOTOS)

In honor of 19-year-old tennis star Bianchi Andreescu, who became the first canadian to have reached the finals of the US Open championship in singles and, respectively, the first canadian who won it, will be a parade and town festival. However, it will happen, unfortunately, not in Toronto.

This Sunday in honor of Andreescu will be a parade called She The North in the center of the hometown athletes of MISSISSAUGA at Celebration Square.

It is known that Andreescu is the first who, since the days of Maria Sharapova in 2006 at such a young age was able to win the Grand slam tournament. Last week Bianca Andreescu beat in the finals, the tennis superstar Serena Williams.

“Andreescu lived, studied and played sports in MISSISSAUGA, and started her career at the Ontario Racquet Club in MISSISSAUGA,” – said in the announcement of the event.

The celebration will include a speech by mayor Bonnie Crombie, which will Andreescu handed the keys to the city, and will be held solemn ceremony of announcing names of streets in honor of tennis player – Andreescu Way.

It is known that the mayor of Toronto John Tory has also expressed interest in holding the feast in honor of the victory of tennis players in his home town, but in the end it was decided to hold the event in the athlete’s home town.

The celebration will begin at 4:30 PM Sunday, September 15.