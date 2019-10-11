In honor of the International day of the girl child Meghan Markle showed a video with herself in childhood
In honor of the International day of the girl child Meghan Markle published “inspirational video” on the official website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Instagram. She accompanied it with the post, which wrote that it is a day when girls and young women must be aware of “its value” and when they need support in seeking to grow women that they want to be.
In the video, Megan has compiled previously unreleased footage in which she delivers a speech during his recent trip to Africa, meets with Schoolgirls. This includes archived video, in which young Megan-school girl said during his speech: “If you see something that you don’t like, if you offend — write letters and send them to the right people and they will be able to help you — not only for ourselves, but for many other people.”
[Sound On ] Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide. Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding Menstrual Hygiene Management, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence. It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be. The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women’s and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age or what background you have the power to make an impact. HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: “Visualize your highest self, and show up as her.” • To all of the young girls reading this today on International Day of the Girl, that quote is for you. Video SussexRoyal (Images used are from accounts we have followed and PA images)
