In hybrid supercar Ferrari Stradale SF90 may appear more powerful version
Sales of the new Italian supercar will start next year, but so far, the engineers of the brand spend some finishing tests of its hybrid innovations.
In may of this year, the press service of the Italian automaker has published photos and specifications of their new hybrid supercar, which received the designation SF90 Ferrari Stradale.
Also they gave us get acquainted with video that shows the product machine of laps on the race track.
But we still have not seen a fully serial version of the model. That’s why this video, which depicted two instances of the SF90 Stradale is particularly interesting for us.
Yes, these machines are still covered with camo tape and it’s possible that this prototype and the engineers of the brand carried out a number of checks to make sure that all vehicle systems are working properly.
The case may be, and that the Italian company along with the usual version of his new tests and higher performance version. Look closely – one of the test cars have changes in the back. In addition, this car sounds more aggressive than the other.
If one noticed SF90 Stradale really is a modernized version of the new item, it must be a very powerful car. Luxury car in its usual version developing 986 horsepower – the power plant consists of a 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 and three electric motors.
This is the first plugin-hybrid engine of the Ferrari company that is able to perhat 25,75 km at speeds of up to 135km/h on only one of the electric energy. Acceleration to 100 km/h is just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 339 km/h.