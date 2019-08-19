In Iceland ‘buried’ melted 700-year-old glacier, leaving in its place a disturbing message to future generations (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Scientists Iceland 18 Aug staged a farewell ceremony for the 700-year-old Octocore glacier, which has melted due to climate change and has lost her status in 2014. The researchers gathered in Borgarfjordur and installed a plaque on top of a volcano where once was a glacier. Now it is called just OK, having lost the end of “jokull”, which means glacier.

The words on the memorial plaque are the “Letter to the future”, according to CNN. “OK – this is the first Icelandic glacier that has lost its status. It is expected that in the next 200 years, all our glaciers will go on the same way. This monument serves as a recognition of the fact that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you will know if we have it,” reads a sign in English and Icelandic languages.

The melting of glaciers becomes a problem for mankind. Besides the fact that glaciers are an irreplaceable source of drinking water, its melting raises sea levels and threatens the flooding of most of the cities on the planet, which as a rule are on the coast. By 2050 will disappear in about half of the volume of glaciers, and to do this nothing is impossible, even if in the future mankind will be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As for the more distant future, after 2050 the evolution of the glaciers will depend on whether they will be able to cope with climate change. If all goes according to the most mild of the possible scenarios in international practice, it is known as RCP2.6 and assumes that after 2020, emissions will be reduced, then by 2100 the volume of glaciers reduced by one third with little from the present volume.