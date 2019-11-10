In identical white dresses: Selena Gomez with her younger sister at the premiere of the cartoon
Selena Gomez has repeatedly appeared on the red carpet with boyfriend, from Justin Bieber to The Weeknd, but now her heart is lonely.
To help in this moment comes straight family: mom Mandy Typhus, which looks like the same age as girlfriend’s daughter, or younger sister, 6-year-old grace.
The baby made his debut before the cameras of photographers during the premiere of the cartoon “Cold heart 2” in Hollywood.
Like many other guests of the world premiere of sisters, Selena and grace appeared at the event in costume, created on motives of fairy tales of the Queen Elsa, able to manage a snow storm, and Princess Anna can melt any heart.
In the same white gown and a silver Cape with the feathers they looked like they just stepped off the screen.