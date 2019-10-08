In Illinois, 9-year-old boy set fire to the house in which suffocated 5 people
9-year-old boy from Illinois will be charged with the murder of five people who died as a result arranged them fire. The victims were three small children and two adults.
Minor child whose name is not known, was charged with five counts of murder, two of arson and one of arson with aggravating circumstances, said in an interview in the Peoria Journal Star, the state’s attorney Woodford County Greg Minger, writes Fox News.
The boy set the fire on April 6 in mobile home, located near Goodfield, South-East of Peoria. During a fire killed a 69-year-old Catherine Murray, 34-year-old Jason wall, 2-year-old rose Aloud and Damon wall, one-year-old Ariel wall.
The fire started at about 11 PM. By the time when the fire brigade arrived a few minutes later, the house was on fire. The autopsy showed that all the people in the house died as a result of smoke inhalation, the newspaper said.
27-year-old Katrina Aloud and her minor son survived. The newspaper reported that she and Jason wall was engaged. They were the parents of Ariel and Damon. Little rose was their niece. Murray was the grandmother of Katrina Aloud.
Minger said he decided to charge the boy after repeated reading various reports about the fire in authoritative sources.
“It was a hard decision, he said. Is a tragedy, but in the end a very young man accused of one of the most serious crimes that can be made. I just think it should be done at the moment, for the final point.”
Minger said the boy will appear before a judge without a jury.
If convicted, the kid faces five years probation. Under the law of any probation period for minors should be no longer than his 21st birthday.
Imprisonment is not considered.
“Probationary period, given the age, is the only possible result,” — said the Prosecutor to the newspaper.