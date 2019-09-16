In Illinois in the house of the deceased gynecologist found over 2 thousand of human embryos
Relatives of doctor Ulrich Klopfer, who died in early September, found in his house in northeast Illinois 2 246 human embryo.
The remains were stored in special conditions. The police confiscated embryos. In a statement, the County Sheriff’s office will say that evidence that operations were carried out in the doctor’s house, no. The police finds out why the doctor kept these samples, RTVi writes with reference to Reuters.
Klopfer worked in three clinics in neighboring Indiana. According to local newspaper the South Bend Tribune, he was one of the most experienced gynecologists in Indiana: in the decades he has performed thousands of operations. In 2016, the medical Commission of the state revoked his medical license for violation of the documentation requirements and the lack of qualified personnel during procedures.
In 2016, a clinic in South bend shut down, BBC reports. Then Klopfer accused that he has not informed the authorities about abortion, which made 13-year-old girl. He also could not confirm the presence of medical personnel during procedures, reports AP. In addition, he was an osteopath.
President of the nonprofit organization opponents of abortion Indiana Right to Life Mike Fichter said they found in the house of Klopfer remains is “another reason why the abortion industry should be strictly controlled”. He also called on the authorities to find out the origin of the embryos and to establish whether they are relevant to the operations of abortion.
In Indiana in 2016, the law under which the remains of the fetus after the abortion is necessary to bury or to cremate. Before the clinic staff could give the remains of specialized companies that are engaged in the disposal of medical waste.
For many years, the United States conducted a fierce debate between supporters and opponents of abortion. In 1973, the Supreme Court adopted court decision “ROE V. Wade”, in which a woman has the right to terminate a pregnancy on their own until, until a fetus becomes viable. This is thought to occur in the period 23-24 weeks.
State authorities have different interpretations of that decision: in Iowa, Georgia and Louisiana can not carry out abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, in Kentucky, after the 11th, and in Utah — after 18 minutes. The U.S. Supreme court is trying to block such laws: in August, the court overturned the law in Missouri banning abortion after the eighth week.
Klopfer told me that never lost patients over 43 years of abortion.
“Women get pregnant, men don’t, said Dr. Klopfer during the hearing, reports the New York Times. — We need to respect women’s decision-making which they consider the best in my life. I’m not here to make someone something specify. I’m not here to to judge someone “.