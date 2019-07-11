In Illinois the woman was pushing small children in an inflatable pool on the roof of the car
Police arrested a resident of Illinois after she put her children in an inflatable pool, which is secured on the roof of the SUV and thus pushing the kids on the streets.
49-year-old Jennifer Yeager was taken into custody in Northern Illinois on July 9 after the police called “concerned citizen” who reported that he saw a woman carrying two little girls on the roof of the car, writes ABC News.
Officers tracked her down and stopped belonging Yeager Audi Q5 at about 15:00. According to the police statement, she told the police that the kids were placed in mounted on the roof of the pool, so he flew away.
“The investigation revealed that Yeager went to the city to inflate the pool at a friends house, and forced her two minor daughters to ride back in an empty pool on the roof of the car to keep it from falling off on the way home,” — said in a statement to the police. The exact age of children not reported, it is known that from 8 to 16 years.
She was arrested and charged with endangering the health or life of a child and reckless behavior. Before the trial, Yeager was released on bail, the amount of which is not reported.