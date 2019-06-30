In India, a fighter plane collided with the birds and started the fire

| June 30, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Индии истребитель столкнулся с птицами и устроил пожар

In the Indian city of Ambala fighter-bomber Jaguar air force India crashed into a flock of birds, causing one of its engines malfunctioned, reports .

The incident occurred immediately after takeoff. The pilot dropped training bombs and fuel tanks over the city. Broke out a powerful fire. The actions of men are considered to be true, because he acted in accordance with the instructions. In emergency situations you need to reset all that is on the suspension.

The fighter was able to gain altitude, after it landed at the base. As a result of incident nobody has suffered.

In September last year it was reported that in North-West India crashed the plane Voyenno-air forces of the country. The pilot managed to eject.

