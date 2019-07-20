In India, exhausted the elements tigress came to the house and slept on the bed all day (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Eastern States of India suffer from severe floods. In Assam, where the water was a large territory, July 18, happened unusual incident. Exhausted by the elements tigress from Kaziranga National Park early in the morning came to the village, went into the house, lay down on the bed and slept there all day, Stormnews reports citing Russian service of the BBC.

The owner of the house named Motilal and his family immediately left the house and took refuge in a nearby store. The staff of the society for the preservation of wildlife of India (WTI) came to the house and gave the tigress a safe exit. They blocked traffic around the village, and to awaken an animal, used firecrackers and fireworks. On a special corridor, she was sent in the direction of the jungle. Tiger left the house at half past five in the evening local time, crossed the road and headed towards the forest.

According to the head of the evacuation technician Ratina Barmana, to ensure that the dangerous animal back into the jungle failed and, possibly, the predator is still walking around somewhere. “It is very important that it has not been disturbed and she was able to relax. In very great reverence to wildlife,” said he.

And the owner of the house told the air force that will save as a relic a sheet and a pillow on which rested the tiger.

According to information on July 19, the flood situation in Assam has begun to improve, but 27 of the 33 areas are still covered by the floods. Channel NDTV reports that the death toll here was at least 50 people. 150 thousand inhabitants located 226 refugee camps.

All in all Eastern Indian States from floods and landslides killed more than 100 people. The TV channel notes that 70% of the Kaziranga National Park remained under water. The floods led to the death of 110 animals. According to the BBC, killing 54 of deer, seven rhinos, six wild boars and one elephant. 110 living here tigers escaped.

Forest officials are watching for poachers, who use the chaos caused by the floods to kill rare animals. In addition, the animals in the national Park are facing a severe food shortage. Several of them were taken to a rehabilitation center where they are treated.