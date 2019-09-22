In India held a curious operation, removing a man’s horn
In mass media appeared information about the unique transaction, which was recently held Indian surgeons. One resident of Sagar — Shyam Lal Yadav removed… horn.
This was reported by the portal Khvylya.
The stories of the men, the horn appeared to him directly on top of the trauma. First, education was like a small lump, which was thought a man had to pass by itself. But over time, education began to increase in size and turned into a real horn like a beast. It reached a height of 10.2 cm, and when the man could no longer hide it under a hat, turned to the doctor. In total, the patient walked with a horn on its head about five years.
The doctor reported that the formation consisted of keratin, which consist of nails or human hair. After surgery Gor sent for examination where it was established that education is not malignant.
However, the doctor warned the patient that the growth of horns can be renewed, so you need to consult doctors and monitor the condition.
It is known that the horn of the Indian is a rare disease, known in medicine “devil’s horn”. Its causes are still unknown to science, but there is speculation that he may rise due to exposure to sunlight.
