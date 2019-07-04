In India, the dead are “alive” at the funeral and surprised relatives
In India in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) the man suddenly started to move during one’s own funeral. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to Aol.
It is reported that 20-year-old Mohammed Furkan was taken to a private hospital on Friday, June 21, after he had an accident. Monday, June 24, doctors told the family that the man died and gave them his body. Grief-stricken family started preparations for the funeral.
During the funeral, when the body Turkana already preparing to put in the grave, the relatives noticed that he twitches. The man was immediately taken to another hospital, where he was connected to the ventilator. According to doctors he is in critical condition, but his brain is “definitely alive.” “He has a pulse, blood pressure, his reflexes are working,” said one of the doctors.
Big brother Furqan Mohammed Irfan told that the family paid 700 rupees for treatment in private hospital. “But as soon as we said that the money ran out, they declared him dead,” added the Indian.
Chief physician of the city Dr. Narendra Agarwal said that the incident would be thoroughly investigated.
