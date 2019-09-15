In India, the dog asked the volunteers to save her puppies
The dog turned to volunteers to help her release the puppies from the rubble. It is reported Vgcreate with reference to the Daily Mail.
In India, the dog asked for volunteers to help search for their puppies, which were littered with stones. At first she started to dig on your own and try to free the cubs, but when a dog has not got anything to do — she asked for help to person.
In the video you can see how the dog near the house hard at digging the ground with its paws. She was sure that her puppies was stuck in that place. Next to her sits a man who is trying to help the animal to remove the stones. He pulls the puppy out of the hole and the dog immediately sniffs him, but soon realizes that under the rubble remains of the second puppy.