In India, the man did not cut and did not wash hair for 40 years (amazing photos)

| July 18, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Индии мужчина не стриг и не мыл волосы в течение 40 лет (удивительные фото)

In India, women EN masse and remove yourself of the uterus, lives a strange man named Sakal Dev Tuddo that 40 years hadn’t cut his hair and didn’t wash my hair because of what they lost in one huge dred and reached lengths of several meters. This writes the Metro.

According to Sakala, to get a haircut he denies God coming in a dream.

В Индии мужчина не стриг и не мыл волосы в течение 40 лет (удивительные фото)

Being a man of faith, the man took it as a divine blessing.

Going outside, he puts the hair on top and covers them with white cloth.

В Индии мужчина не стриг и не мыл волосы в течение 40 лет (удивительные фото)

Tuddo not drink, does not smoke and has followed religious principles. He has a wife, six children and seven grandchildren. For 31 years, Indian works in the forestry Department and helps locals to treat infertility.

В Индии мужчина не стриг и не мыл волосы в течение 40 лет (удивительные фото)

As previously reported “FACTS”, experts from scientific institutions in Germany have studied the possibility of strengthening the hair follicle and getting rid of unpleasant side effects for many men, the appearance of baldness. To enhance hair growth and get rid of hair loss can be applied caffeine on the follicles. In experiments, this method is stopped the balding process by 20 percent.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.