In India, the man did not cut and did not wash hair for 40 years (amazing photos)
In India, women EN masse and remove yourself of the uterus, lives a strange man named Sakal Dev Tuddo that 40 years hadn’t cut his hair and didn’t wash my hair because of what they lost in one huge dred and reached lengths of several meters. This writes the Metro.
According to Sakala, to get a haircut he denies God coming in a dream.
Being a man of faith, the man took it as a divine blessing.
Going outside, he puts the hair on top and covers them with white cloth.
Tuddo not drink, does not smoke and has followed religious principles. He has a wife, six children and seven grandchildren. For 31 years, Indian works in the forestry Department and helps locals to treat infertility.
