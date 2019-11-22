In India, the man tried to impersonate a pilot to avoid paying for a ticket
At Delhi airport in India, police detained a man who tried to pass himself off as a Lufthansa pilot, free to get on the flight of the Malaysian budget airline AirAsia to Calcutta.
Central industrial security force of India (CISF) found an impostor after the AirAsia staff contacted the Lufthansa team to confirm the identity of this person. The man was dressed in the uniform of Lufthansa with a fake identification card.
The culprit claims that over the past six months he free traveled between Delhi and Calcutta, using the same trick.
The man, whose name was not called, was handed over to the airport police which is now investigating.