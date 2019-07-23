In India, the tiger settled comfortably on the bed
In India, the tiger, escaping from a flood, was forced to flee in a residential home.
Residents of the Indian state of Assam was found at home a tiger who was sleeping was sleeping in their home, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the people the truth.
As representatives of Fund of the wild nature, the beast ran away from Kaziranga National Park in Assam due to floods, caused by monsoon rains, and in this way wanted to escape.
Caretakers for the animals claim that they were preparing to move animals to a safer place, however, the tiger ahead of their intentions.
In addition, from the National Park and also escaped rhinoceros, deer and elephants. The experts noted that more than 95 percent of the reserve was under water due to heavy rains. Management on disaster management in Assam recorded from 13 to 18 July, 83 cases of death of animals in the floods.
The Kaziranga Park staff and local veterinarians arrived at the scene to euthanize the predator with a tranquilizer and transported to the forest. They waited for dusk and blocked the road to conduct a rescue operation.