In India, the woman swallowed the jewels in the amount of $66 thousand
The inhabitant of India has chosen an unusual way of theft. 26-year-old girl from the store of his brother was stealing necklaces, earrings and gold coin, hiding its precious prey to the “safe place” – Rooney Khatun simply swallowed.
The doctors were discouraged, when after the operation was removed from the stomach of the patient 69 chains, earrings 80 and 46 coins.
In addition, they also “withdrew” the eight medallions, 11 earrings for the nose, five bracelets for the feet and one dial. Just belly of the mountain, the robber turned out to be jewels in the amount of 66 thousand dollars.
The girl was taken to hospital in a very exhausted condition, as she began to have nausea after every meal.
The girl’s mother said that he noticed that the house too began to disappear the jewellery, but she had no idea that their daughter is swallowing.