In India the young man has come back to life at his own funeral
Indian Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), the young man began to show signs of life at own funeral earlier in the hospital he was pronounced dead, according to .
20-year-old Mohammed Furqan had an accident on June 21. He was immediately taken to a private hospital. Monday, June 24, the doctors informed the family that the young man died and gave them his body. The family began to prepare for the funeral.
During the farewell, when the body Turkana already preparing to put in the grave, the relatives noticed that the victim twitches. The man immediately was taken to another hospital, where he was connected to the ventilator. The doctors said that the young man is in critical condition, but his brain is “definitely alive.”
“He has a pulse, blood pressure, his reflexes saved,” said one of the doctors.
Later the elder brother Furqan Mohammed Irfan said that for treatment in a private clinic, the family paid 700 rupees. However, according to the Indian, as soon as the relatives of the victim said the money ran out, the doctors declared him dead. The chief doctor of the city Narendra Agarwal said that the incident would be thoroughly investigated.
In February in Ethiopia, the man woke up in a coffin during the funeral ceremony and started to Bang on the lid. The incident frightened local residents, and they scattered. As a result of “the dead” I had to climb out the grave myself. Two months after this incident, “revived” the man still died.