In India two wives beat husband for wanting to get a third
September 18, 2019
In India, the man beat his wife because of his intention to bring home a third wife.
The case occurred in Tamil Nadu, reports the Daily Mail.
The man known as Dinesh, first married in 2016. Three years later, he decided to secretly marry another woman. When the first two wives learned about each other and about the plans of the 26-year-old wife to get a third wife, they, along with their relatives came to the man on the job to sort things out.
In India officially prohibited plural marriage, and Dinesh faces a prison term.